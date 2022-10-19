SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Waymo, the automated ride-hailing service based in Mountain View, will be expanding its operation to Los Angeles, the company announced Wednesday in a blog post. Waymo vehicles are a common site in San Francisco and the service also operates in Phoenix.

“Los Angeles will be Waymo’s next ride-hailing city, joining Phoenix and San Francisco as we expand to more locations,” the company’s blog post read. “We’ve gotten to know many LA neighborhoods, including Downtown and Miracle Mile, Koreatown, Santa Monica, Westwood and West Hollywood, and we’ll begin driving autonomously in several central districts over the coming months as we prepare to serve Angelenos.”

“When we think about our next cities, Los Angeles jumps out,” said Waymo’s co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana. “LA is a remarkable, vibrant place – and Waymo’s experience leaves us best positioned to tackle its driving complexity. We’re working closely with Angelenos to ensure we’re addressing the transportation needs and priorities of their communities as we bring the Waymo Driver to LA.”

Waymo’s autonomous, self-driving ride-share service was first launched in Phoenix. San Francisco became the second city where the service was made available earlier this year.