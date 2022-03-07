GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gas prices are hitting Bay Area driver’s wallets.

Drivers are paying nearly $6 a gallon at a Shell gas station in Gilroy, right off Highway 152.

However, not every driver is happy to fill up their tanks no matter what type of vehicle.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” said truck driver Josh Sadler. “At six bucks a gallon, it’s about $200 to fill this truck up.”

Some drivers have found alternative ways to dodge paying for gas, including looking into electric cars.

Mary Opdyke, a motorcyclist says she is ready to make the change to electric.

“I’m looking into electric,” said Opdyke. “I haven’t been on one yet, but I look forward to it.”

Drivers who are willing to switch to electric will save some money at the pump.

For now, gas prices are still on the rise.