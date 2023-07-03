(KRON) — A Bay Area man described as a “DUI Dad” is facing a slew of charges after he drunkenly crashed a car in San Martin with his young daughter inside the vehicle, police said.

Morgan Hill police officers said they were flagged down by a frantic mother who was “desperate for help.”

The mother told officers that she heard her toddler crying in pain over the phone, and she wasn’t sure what had happened. The mother explained that the toddler was with the toddler’s father.

The mother tried communicating with the father over the phone as well, but couldn’t get a hold of him, police said. Instead, a stranger got on the phone and provided a location where the father had just crashed his car in San Martin.

“At that point, officers still weren’t sure what was happening,” but Morgan Hill Police Department officers immediately responded to the crash scene, MHPD wrote.

“Officer Granado was first on scene and found a crashed car and a bloodied dad standing outside the vehicle. Two women were standing by with the toddler,” police wrote.

“Officer Granado’s first concern was the child, so he exited his vehicle to first check on her. As he did, DUI Dad got back into his vehicle and drove it straight into Officer Granado’s patrol car,” police wrote.

After crashing a second time, the father was taken into custody and arrested. He was booked into a Santa Clara County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence, child endangerment, and assault. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

The toddler was reunited with her mother and was physically OK, police said.

“Do not drink and drive,” police wrote.