(BCN) — Though much-needed rain is falling in the Bay Area Saturday morning, many Easter events planned for Saturday will take place as scheduled, organizers said.

Saturday will see rain in the morning, but the rain is tapering off and there is only a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. With that in mind, organizers announced Saturday morning that the Rohnert Park Easter Egg Event at Foxtail Golf Course is still happening.

Children age 12 and under are invited to hunt for eggs at the golf course, 100 Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park. The event is underway Saturday, officials said.

The Castro Easter Block Party in San Francisco is still on, officials said Saturday morning. Castro Merchants is presenting the first-annual Castro Easter Eggstravaganza Block Party and Easter Bonnet Contest on Noe Street between Market and Beaver streets.

“We start at 11 and go on until 5 p.m.,” said Dave Karraker, co-president of Castro Merchants. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., children can pose for free photos with the Easter Bunny, visit a petting zoo and go on an Easter egg hunt.

Drag Queen Storytime will take place for kids of all ages from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. An Easter Bonnet contest with a $500 grand prize will take place at 4 p.m.

Bay Area residents can check with organizers of other events to determine if they are still taking place.

