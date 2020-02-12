Bay Area elementary school may soon be named after Michelle Obama

RICHMOND (KRON) – An East Bay school may soon be named after former first lady Michelle Obama.
The West Contra Costa Unified School District said a meeting to discuss the name change will be held at DeJean Middle School on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Officials will consider renaming Woodrow Wilson Elementary after Mrs. Obama, which came after a request by the school’s PTA president and a meeting back in January.
If the board approves the change, this would be the first time in Northern California a school has been named after Michelle Obama, and the second school in California with such a name.
