Bay Area employment opportunities in high demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The debate over the stimulus comes at a time when the statewide unemployment rate is at just under eight percent.

California’s Employment Development Department says close to 1.5 million people in the state are unemployed.

Although the pandemic has had a major impact on the overall job market in 2020, Bay Area job recruiters say the time is ripe for job seekers.

“It’s always a good time,” Jojo Varona said.

Jojo Varona is the direct-hire recruiter for the Job Shop in San Francisco, an employment agency that specializes in temporary, contract, contract to hire, and direct hire staffing.

He talks about the hot positions that are available.

“We are seeing a lot of legal secretaries specialized positions that are open. We have a lot of paralegal openings. We have several accounting roles that are open that are specific to an industry. Nursing positions that we have. Interior design opportunities that have popped up,” Varona said.

“We here at 80Twenty are seeing a huge uptick in hiring,” Larissa Gerlach said.

Larissa Gerlach, the head of recruitment services at one of the highest-rated staffing agencies 80Twenty, says tech-related marketing, creative, and sales positions are also in huge demand here in the Bay Area.

“Where we have seen a huge increase, any kind of digital marketing. Anything that’s going to be up on the web, e-commerce, sales-related positions, technical, technology or software side continues to grow,” Gerlach said.

Their advice is to level up your skillset. Take advantage of virtual training opportunities and freshen up your resume.

“Your resume, make sure it is clear. You know what you’re looking for. A good cover letter. LinkedIn profile definitely. Make sure their social media is clean. People are looking at social media nowadays,” Varona said.