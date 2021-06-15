Bay Area expects the hottest week of 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is expecting scorching temperatures this week, and possibly record-breaking highs in some regions.

The heat wave is coming on Wednesday, with a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service said Thursday in particular will pose the greatest heat risks.

National Weather Service

The South Bay and the East Bay will feel the worst of it, according to NWS. Many cities and towns may reach over 100 degrees.

Experts recommend keeping strenuous outdoor activity at a minimum and taking care of the elderly, pets and kids.

Here are the signs of different heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC:



HEAT STROKE

• High body temperature (103°F or higher)

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Losing consciousness (passing out)

HEAT EXHAUSTION

• Heavy sweating

• Cold, pale, and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness or weakness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Fainting (passing out)

HEAT CRAMPS

• Heavy sweating during intense

exercise

• Muscle pain or spasms

SUNBURN

• Painful, red, and warm skin

• Blisters on the skin

HEAT RASH

• Red clusters of small blisters that look

like pimples on the skin (usually on the

neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases)

If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms during extremely high temperatures, here’s more information from the CDC on how to handle it.