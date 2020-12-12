Bay Area female football player continues to break barriers

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — People across the country watched Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller make history as be the first female to play in a Power 5 conference game.

It’s a barrier that needed to broken, according to Bay Area football player Morgan Salzwedel.

In fact, the two have a lot in common, as Salzwedel is a trailblazer of her own.

Salzwedel says her parents raised her to never think twice about playing sports.

“Me and my sister played soccer since we could basically walk,” said Salzwedel.

So when asked to join the JV football team her sophomore year at Live Oaks High School, she didn’t think twice about saying yes.

“My first year I was really anxious every practice I didn’t really know what to expect. But the more I was on the team the more I was like I really fit in with these guys. I’m athletic, I’m competitive. I play hard and I work hard just like anybody else there,” said Salzwedel.

Salzwedel says she quickly realized kicking a football is much different than a soccer ball.

“A football you have to hit it in a very specific spot to get the spin and to get an accurate kick and a far kick. It definitely took a lot of practice. It’s so specialized you have to spend a lot of time to get that technique down,” said Salzwedel.

Salzwedel worked with a kicking coach the entire summer leading up to her junior season, and it paid off.

“I made 125 points for the team between my junior and senior year,” said Salzwedel.

Salzwedel says she had no plans to play football in college, but after a disappointing tryout for the Cal Lutheran Soccer Team, she went out on a limb and emailed the football coach.

“Like 20 minutes later her responded and he was stoked about it. And he was like I want you to come out for a tryout next weekend,” said Salzwedel.

Salzwedel went on to be the first girl to play football in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletics Conference, and the first girl to score when she kicked a PAT during the homecoming game her freshman year.

“I made it and it was just like, you almost just black out in that moment. It’s just an awesome moment to turn back to your team and they’re all like super pumped,” said Salzwedel.

Fast forward to 2020, she’s missing out on a true senior season thanks to COVID. Instead, Salzwedel is celebrating Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller making history.

“I was really super stoked to see that. She had to learn to kick a football in a week, and coming from personal experience that’s super difficult to do. That’s so impressive,” said Salzwedel.

Salzwedel tells us it’s been tough to see all of the criticism Fuller has received.

“I think just a lack of football IQ and a lack of respect for women in the first place. They don’t know what we’ve been through, they don’t know our experiences, they don’t go to practice with us every day,” said Salzwedel.

Salzwedel hopes that little girls everywhere see journeys like hers and Fullers, and realize that they can do anything they set their mind to.

“Women are super strong. We are such strong beings. We’re passionate and we can really take a stand in these places where men have dominated,” said Salzwedel.

Salzwedel says she would like to continue a career in sports after graduation.