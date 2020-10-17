Bay Area filmmaker highlights human rights abuses in women’s prisons

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area filmmaker Erika Cohn’s new film “Belly of the Beast” takes a shocking look at the human rights abuses of women in our criminal justice system.
The documentary highlights the sterilization of female inmates in California. Through a former prisoner’s story, the film raises awareness of the pattern of illegal sterilizations happening in the state.
