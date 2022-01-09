Bay Area filmmaker reflects on Sidney Poitier’s life and lasting legacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Sidney Poitier, trailblazing actor and first Black man to win Best Actor Oscar, passed away at 94 on January 6th.

He was known for his roles in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night.”

In a KRON4 exclusive interview, Bay Area filmmaker Jackie Wright reflects on Poitier’s life and lasting legacy.

“My heart dropped when I heard the news of his passing, but I know it’s also a time of celebration as well because he had a wonderful life and he impacted people,” Wright said.

