SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Ahead of World Aids Day, Bay Area Filmmaker Eddrick Jerome is introducing a new short film called Blue Eye Shadow.

The film is a coming of age story of brotherly love, that highlights the Aids epidemic and how it’s affected people right here in the Bay Area.

Blue Eye Shadow will premiere in an online screening, on Tuesday December 1, also known as World Aids Day.

Click here for information on getting tickets.

