Bay Area firefighters on high alert due to weather conditions

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Think it’s too early for a big wildfire in the Bay Area? Think again.

The South Bay has seen its share of wildfires in recent years — and it almost always starts with the grass. It’s as if the Santa Clara Valley went from green to brown overnight.

The calendar says it’s May, but the hills look more like June or July.

While not yet under a Red Flag Warning, the South Bay will see some wind this weekend and that has firefighters on high alert, says CAL Fire’s Cole Periera.

Don’t think it’s too early for a big fire. 2008’s Summit Fire, which burned 4,000 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains, broke out amid high winds on May 22.

The early fire season has CAL Fire adding more staff, which now includes the California National Guard, which are in training this week in CAL Fire’s Santa Clara unit.

The recent flare-ups of hotspots from last summer’s fires in the Santa Cruz Mountains suggest the heavier fuels are also drying out early, grass and other vegetation fires are the biggest threat right now.

Annual grasses and other so-called “ladder fuels” that can ignite homes and other structures are drying out a record four to six weeks ahead of normal.