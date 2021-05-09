Bay Area firefighters remain on high alert after busy weekend

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews across the Bay Area remain on high alert for fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning for the region has been extended.

CAL Fire Sunol unit has been responding to small brush fires nearby — but we saw so much more this weekend.

From two golf courses in San Jose, and behind a home in Benicia, firefighters battled wildfires all day Saturday.

These fires are just three of several fires that broke out in the Bay Area over the weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service extended the Red Flag Warning.

“Through Tuesday mornings, certain areas are seeing very dry conditions,” said Brayden Murdock, meteorologist at NWS Bay Area. “We’ll probably see a few seeing humidity less than 10 percent in certain areas so we really want to be abundantly cautious that’s why Red Flag Warning was extended especially when we start picking up stronger winds going into Monday night.”

Strong winds and gusts are expected in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys.

KRON4 spoke with local fire chiefs earlier this week who have been keeping a close eye on the forecast.

“Everyone is on the same page,” said Oakland Deputy Fire Chief Nick Luby. “As soon as this notice goes out whether it’s today, whether it’s in June or July, August, September, we start having initial conversations between agencies to make sure that we are there to protect our own communities and also through a mutual aid system to help each other.”

“With the winds, it’s going to provide a higher fire danger, lower humidifies, and more chances for an incident to spark and actually go extended so with that we are just being prepared,” said CAL Fire Battalion Chief Cole Periera.

Local fire departments and CAL Fire have been preparing well ahead of the critical fire weather, which means enhanced patrols and starting seasonal academies in April which usually begins in May.

Under Red Flag Warning, CAL Fire urges residents to use caution.

They ask that all of us do all we can to prevent sparks: don’t throw out a lit cigarette butt, avoid using your lawn mower on dry grass and make sure your safety chain doesn’t hit the pavement when you’re pulling a trailer.

Under this Red Flag event, be sure to have your ready, set, go plan in place and important documents backed up.

The last Red Flag in May was in 2013 – there was also a Red Flag issued in April 2013.