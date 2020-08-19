Bay Area fires: Complete list of evacuation orders, road closures, and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There are several major fires burning across the Bay Area.
Here’s a breakdown:
CZU Lightning Complex (San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties)
Size: 10,000 acres
Containment: 0%
Injuries: 3 first responders
Structures Threatened: 6,000
The main fires in this complex are:
- Warrenella (Santa Cruz County): 120 acres; 5% contained
- Waddell (Santa Cruz County): 500 acres; 0% contained
- 5-14 (San Mateo County): 3,000 acres; 0% contained
- 5-15 (San Mateo County): 3,000 acres; 0% contained
- 5-18 (San Mateo County): 3,000 acres; 0% contained
Evacuation Orders:
San Mateo County
- Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park
- Pescadero Creek County Park Area
- Butano Community Area
- Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community
- Butano Creek Drainage
- South Skyline Blvd. area near Hwy 9
- Russian Ridge Open Space Preserve Area
- Middleton Tract Area Zone
- Portola Redwoods State Park and Portola Heights Community Area
Santa Cruz County
- Watermelon Gap Loop, Upper Hwy 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Highway, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Fox Glove Lane
- Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road
- All of Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets
- Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade to include Pine Flat Road South
Evacuation Warnings for Santa Cruz County:
- All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary
Evacuation Centers:
- San Mateo County: Pescadero High School at 360 Butano Cutoff Road in Pescadero
- Santa Cruz County: Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds at 2601 E. Lake Avenue
Road Closures:
San Mateo County:
- Pescadero Creek Road between Alpine and Cloverdale Road
- Cloverdale Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Gazos Creek
- Alpine Road between Pescadero Creek Road and Skyline
Santa Cruz County:
- Highway 236 between Highway 9 and Jamison Creek
- Highway 9 between Skyline and Western Avenue
LNU Lightning Complex (Sonoma, Napa counties)
Size: 46,225
Containment: 0%
Injuries: 4 civilians
Structures Destroyed: 50
Structures Threatened: 1,900
Structures Damaged: 50
This complex includes:
- Hennessey Fire: 12,500 acres; 0% contained
- Gamble Fire: 13,000 acres.; 0% contained
- Green Fire: 8,000 acres; 0% contained
- Spanish Fire: 4,000 acres; 0% contained
- Markley Fire: 5,000 acres; 0% contained
- Morgan Fire: 2,200 acres; 0% contained
Evacuation Orders:
Napa County
- Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Hennessey Ridge Road
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including Circle Oaks community
- Atlas Peak from Bubbling Well Pet Cemetery at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end
- From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end
- All of Steele Canyon Road from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road
Sonoma County
- North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- Mill Creek Road west of the intersection of Puccioni Road
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road
- West of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
- East of the East Austin Creek (The actual creek)
Evacuation Warnings:
- West of Meyers Grade Road to the coast
- South of Fort Ross Road
- North of Russian Gulch State Beach
- North of Austin Creek recreational area
- East of Cedars
- West of Mill Creek Road
- South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Spring RoadP
Evacuation Centers:
Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa
Animal Evacuation Centers:
Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Court in Napa
SCU Lightning Complex (Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara counties)
Size: 85,000
Containment: 5%
Injuries: 2 first responders
Structures Destroyed: 0
Structures Threatened: 1,403
Structures Damaged: 0
The main fires in this complex are:
- Deer Zone: Round Fire, Palm Fire, Marsh Fire, Briones Fire
- Calaveras Zone: Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, Reservoir Fire
- Canyon Zone: Peg Leg Fire, Terravilla Fire, Del Puerto Fire, and Peach Fire
Evacuation Orders:
Alameda County/Stanislaus County:
Frank Rains Park to Mins Road
Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
Alameda County:
Welch Creek Road
Contra Costa County:
Marsh Creek Road from Round Valley to Morgan Territory Road
All of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek mobile home park
Santa Clara County:
North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County line
West of San Antonio Valley Road
East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hampton Rd.
South of Santa Clara County Line
Evacuation Warnings:
Alameda County:
City of Fremont- Mill Creek Road
Stanislaus County:
Diablo Grande Community
Santa Clara County (City of San Jose):
East of Ed Levin County Park, Felter Road, Sierra Road, Toyon Avenue, and Mt. Hamilton Rd to Three Springs Road
North of Mt. Hamilton Rd to Three Springs Road
South of Santa Clara County Line
West of the Fire Perimeter
Evacuation Centers:
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 55 W. Younger Avenue in San Jose
Road Closures:
- Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road between Mines and Diablo Grande Parkway
- Hwy 130 at Three Springs Road
- Hwy 130 at Quinby Road
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
