Bay Area fires: Crews Fire near Gilroy burns 5,400 acres

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Firefighters continue to make progress on several fires burning across the Bay Area. Here are the latest updates as of Tuesday morning.

South Bay

The Crews Fire has burned 5,400 acres in Santa Clara County and at least check was 20% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Two buildings have been destroyed and one person has been injured.

East Bay

Crews continue to monitor hotspots on a wildfire that grew 230 acres and threatened homes before it was contained in Rodeo.

No one was injured and no homes were threatened.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause, but believe a cigarette or tobacco product might have caused the fire.

North Bay

The Mountain Meadows Fire has been contained.

That fire started Monday afternoon near Mountain Meadows Drive and burned 50 acres.

Thirty homes were evacuated.

There are no reports of damages or injuries. The cause is being investigated.

Earlier Monday, a fire in Benicia near I-680 and the I-780 split broke out. That fire has since been contained. There were no reported injuries.

