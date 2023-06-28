SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area, like the rest of America, will celebrate the 4th of July this coming Tuesday. Across the bay region, there will be fireworks shows, parades and other events celebrating America’s independence. If you’re looking for something to do on Tuesday, here are some of the events taking place across the Bay Area this 4th of July.

Bay Area fireworks shows for 4th of July 2023:

San Francisco Fireworks at Pier 39

The City by the Bay’s annual July 4th fireworks celebration will take place at Pier 39 Tuesday. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. as the city will set off fireworks near the pier from barges north of Fisherman’s Wharf.

Best places to watch the show include Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39, Aquatic Park, the Cannery, Ghirardelli Square, Coit Tower and Angel Island.

Admission is free.

Sausalito’s 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Sausalito’s annual 4th of July parade begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Second and Main and will head up Bridgeway to Caledonia, ending at Dunphy Park. Tuesday evening, Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. with festivities in Gabrielson Park.

Before the fireworks, live entertainment will be provided by Pride & Joy, “The Bay Area’s favorite party band.” There will also be food trucks along with wine and beer. Admission is free, but reservations are advised.

San Jose District 10 4th of July Fireworks

The 8th annual 4th of July Fireworks Festival at Almaden Lake Park in San Jose is set for this Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. The festival begins earlier at 3 p.m. and features a food court, entertainment from The Snarky Cats, and family activities like facepainting.

Admission is free. For more information, visit 4th of July (sjd10.com).

Alameda 4th of July Parade

The 46th annual Alameda 4th of July Parade gets underway at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The parade is the longest in the nation with a 3.3-mile route and more than 170 entries. The parade draws over 60,000 spectators and features equestrians, dance troops, floats, antique cars and more.

Admission is free, but it’s recommended to get there early.

Concord 4th of July Parade, Festival & Fireworks

In Contra Costa County, the 2023 Concord July 4th festivities include a 5K, parade, festival and fireworks. Everything kicks off at 8 a.m. in Todos Santos Park with a kid’s fun run and 5K. The 32nd Annual Independence Day Parade gets underway at 10 a.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. at Mt. Diablo High School for the festival, which includes live music, a kids carnival, local food, and vendor booths.

The annual Fireworks Spectacular over Concord begins at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Livermore Salute to 4th of July Fireworks Show

Livermore’s 4th of July festivities begin with activities for kids from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entry to Robertson Park opens at 4 p.m. and closes at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks to begin at 9:30 p.m. The show is scheduled to last 20 minutes with gates to reopen after it ends.

The first 2,000 people to attend will receive an American flag fan. Admission is free but you must pre-pay for a parking pass through the City of Livermore.

Martinez 4th of July Fireworks Show

The annual City of Martinez Fourth of July Fireworks Show will be held at the Martinez Marina and will begin at around 9 p.m. Vehicle access to the marina will be closed at 6 p.m. until after the fireworks show. The city encourages people who want to attend to park downtown and walk or use ride sharing options. The show will last about 45 minutes.

Earlier that day, the Martinez Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. and travel down Main Street. Admission to both events is free.

Petaluma 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Petaluma’s high-elevation fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from the Petaluma Fairgrounds. The show’s high-elevation format is intended to allow for easy viewing from parks and neighborhoods all over town. The park will be closed for public safety. Admission to the event is free.

Redwood City 4th of July Parade and Fireworks

The annual Redwood City 4th of July Parade gets underway at 10 a.m. in downtown Redwood City. There will also be a festival with arts & crafts booths, food and beverages, and family activities including a chalk festival and kids area.

Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. over the Port of Redwood City and can be seen from all over mid-Peninsula.

Moraga July 4 Celebration

Moraga’s Fourth of July celebration begins at 11 a.m. with a dog parade, followed by a day of activities that include community booths, inflatable jumpies, food, wine and beer booths, and live entertainment at the bandshell. The event takes place at Moraga Commons Park and is free. Fireworks begin at around 9:30 p.m.

KRON4’s Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show

If you prefer to stay in on Tuesday, be sure to tune into KRON4’s annual Fourth of July show. Beginning at 9 p.m., hosts Olivia Horton and Stephanie Lin will bring you fireworks shows from across the Bay Area.