Bay Area first responders deployed to Florida

MENLO PARK (KRON) — Two members of Task Force 3 are in Florida preparing for Hurricane Dorian, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Menlo Park Fire Engineer Rex Ianson and San Jose Battalion Chief Joe Crivello are already in Florida while others are on call.

The remaining members are reportedly prepared to be deployed if activated.

“The Task is packed and ready to go if they are needed,” Fire Chief Schapelhouman said. “Our team members have adjusted their plans for the holiday weekend so that everyone can be here on a moment’s notice if we are activated.”