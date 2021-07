SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A local flower shop is arrange free bouquets of flowers for frontline health care and hospital workers.

SF Floral says it wants to thank those in the frontline for all their hard work this past year.

The arrangements are being done by volunteers of San Francisco Zion Church, who are coordinating with local hospitals.

The SF Floral team was in Concord to donate bouquets to teachers.

Photos sent to KRON4 show some arrangements made.