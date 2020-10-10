Bay Area food bank in dire need of volunteers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Bay Area food bank is in dire need of volunteers to increase their effort to fight food insecurity.

A spokesperson for that food bank says the additional help is needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in January, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank averaged about 1,200 volunteers per week. That was before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a need for about 2,000 to 2,200 volunteers a week and right now we’re able to fill about half of those volunteer spots,” Katy McKnight said.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s community engagement director Katy McKnight says they are currently serving 60,000 households per week — Twice the amount being served before the pandemic and the reason why more volunteers are needed.

“For us the extra hands, it makes our work more efficient and makes it easier to serve the community and it makes it easier for us to expand our services. We’ve doubled our services through our pop-up pantries. We have 28 pop-up pantries, expanded home delivery drop off programs serving over 10,000 seniors every single week and to keep those services and expand them we really rely on the support of volunteers,” McKnight said.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank operates 6-days a week. Hours are flexible.

“A shift can be two hours long. A shift can be four hours long. You can do multiple shifts per day. There is really endless possibilities for whatever works for anyone’s schedule,” McKnight said.

Observing COVID-19 health and safety measures are required to keep volunteers safe.

If you would like to lend a hand, just log onto the San Francisco Marin Food Bank’s website and click on the link for volunteers.

