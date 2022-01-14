Bay Area food banks experiencing ‘alarming’ volunteer shortages

Founder’s Day of Caring SFM Food Bank (Will Tran/KRON)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Five major Bay Area food banks are calling on the public to help after all the nonprofits reported “alarming” volunteer shortages in their warehouses and at their food distribution sites.

The food banks, who serve 12 Northern California counties, said that while volunteer rates at sites traditionally slow down slightly between the months of January through March following the busy holiday season, this year’s drop has been more “sudden and extreme” as employers, schools, and community groups reinstate stay-at-home policies.

“Volunteers are critical for Bay Area Food Banks who estimate they are still serving about a million people every month,” said a press release.

“Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Alameda County Community Food Bank, San Francisco Marin Food Bank are also reporting an increase in requests for home delivery of free groceries as more community members are forced to isolate due to exposure or illness from the latest Omicron variant.”

How to help

Individuals and groups are encouraged to volunteer to sort and box food at your local food bank’s warehouse or help handing out food at distribution sites located throughout our local food bank’s service area.

Alameda County Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and San Francisco Marin Food Bank are also in need of grocery delivery volunteers.

To volunteer, you must be in good health and follow safety protocols in place at each food bank.

Visit your local food bank’s website to sign-up and help.   

Alameda County Community Food Bank 

Food Bank of Contra Costa Solano 

Redwood Empire Food Bank 

San Francisco Marin Food Bank  

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley 

