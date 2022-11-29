SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – If you don’t know already, today is Giving Tuesday, which is now in its 11th year.

Giving Tuesday follows Cyber Monday, an online shopping day. But today the hope is that people will take their money and donate to food banks to help people they have never met.

At the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa, the need is as high, maybe even higher than it has always been.

What makes it harder for food banks to cover the needs of needy families is that the cost of almost everything now costs more due to inflation.

They point to eggs, where a dozen of them last year cost them 99 cents. Now they say it costs them $4, which is why donations this Giving Tuesday are so important.

To give to the food bank follow this link.