Bay Area football camp aims to change way football players tackle

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Retired NFL player and Pleasanton native Scott Peters runs “Tip of the Spear.”

It’s a training technique where football players use their bodies but not their heads.

The idea inspired by martial arts.

“It’s one thing they have in common is that they’re super powerful and they stay safe in the cage, the ring, etc. is skills,” he said.

Peters, a former NFL offensive lineman, held a camp in Mill Valley Friday with the Southern Marin Broncos.

The camp — during the same week Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the California Youth Football Act.

The law is designed to prevent head injuries.

It limits full-contact practices to 30 minutes per day, twice a week.

Peters thinks the new law is good for football.

“So far in the past, the governing bodies of football have done a really poor job in my opinion of training coaches,” Peters said.

“We need to teach coaches how to hit, how to take contact and give contact without the helmet and that’s what we do with Tip of the Spear,” he went on to say.

Co-founder and president of California Football Alliance says this type of training is the future of tackle football.

“It starts with developing safety and performance bringing the best techniques, take the head out of the game and the kids have a great time,” said Joe Rafter with the California Football Alliance.

Rafter says they use these earlier years to prepare kids so they don’t get hurt later on.

Parents agree.

“From what I’ve seen, it looks pretty good. It’s been a lot of years since I played football but it’s kind of different from what we used to do so it’s new technology I guess they would call it,” said parent Chris Camicia.

