Bay Area gang members now going to Los Angeles to commit crimes, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The car break-in epidemic is spreading out of the Bay Area.

Police say thieves from the Bay Area are now targeting tourist spots in Los Angeles.

The thieves include Bay Area gang members who are using rental cars to travel down to Southern California.

According to Richmond police, the local crackdown on break-ins is forcing thieves to commit crimes outside of the Bay Area.

Police said the thieves are targeting tourist attractions, shopping centers, and other popular destinations in the Southern California area.

Police warn that thieves are using technology to detect valuables in cars and working as a team to quickly break in and steal those items.

