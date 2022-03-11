CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Nobody’s driving around for fun anymore as prices go up and up.

The statewide average is around $5.72, but of course the Bay Area’s is higher.

Gas prices have gone up 65 cents over the past week in the Bay Area. If you have cash at this Contra Costa County gas station, you’re in luck: $5.99. If you don’t: $6.09.

Head down to Plus and it keeps going up, and forget about Diesel.

People commuting say this is extremely frustrating and they’re shopping around.

Some of the most expensive gas is in San Francisco at $5.86. Last week it was $5.21.

In San Rafael, it’s $5.93. It was $5.25 last week.

In San Jose it’s $5.77 and in Oakland its $5.79.

The Bay Area average increase is the same as the state’s. That goes to show you gas prices are soaring across the state.

Ken Thomas, a Contra Costa County driver, said this is so hard for his family.

“This week to fill up my car, my wife’s suburban, and my kid’s car it was $40,” Thomas said. “The fact that everything has gone up, going out to dinner, everything is a staycation. We stay at home.”