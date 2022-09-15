MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) – Gas prices nationwide have been slashed, dropping 26 cents in the last month. But in the Bay Area, prices have continued to climb.

For example, Millbrae is seeing prices still in the high five dollar to six dollar range.

Take a look at how much our average gas prices have skyrocketed in the last week: in San Francisco gas costs 20 cents more than last week, 32 more cents in San Rafael, 19 more cents in Santa Rosa and Oakland, and 21 more cents on average in San Jose.

So it’s conflicting when you hear nationally gas is going down.

According to AAA, the price of oil has gone down, so that’s why prices at the pump are going down.

The demand has been high, but after summer people tend to go on less trips, and with the demand going down, the cost should as well.