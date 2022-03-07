PETALUMA (KRON) – Two weeks ago you would be lucky if you could get gas below five dollars. Now you’re lucky if you find gas less than $6 a gallon.

Take a look at what we saw in Novato – $5.69 for regular gas and $5.99 for premium gas.

The prices will certainly hurt your wallet and maybe your soul as you gas up.

AAA and other experts say the increase in gas prices are largely due to the conflict ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and experts do not expect gas prices to go down anytime soon – even though President Joe Biden has said he is doing everything he can to keep prices down at the pump.

Gas Buddy predicts we are just days away from reaching a new all-time record of highest national averages.

The national average is over $4 per gallon, which we haven’t seen since 2008.

California has the highest gas prices in the country. Of course, the Bay Area is experiencing some of the most expensive gas prices.

San Francisco saw the biggest hike in the last week: 53 cents.

Santa Rosa and Napa came in second with a 52 cent increase.

Oakland and San Jose showed a little less of an increase.

But remember these are just averages – you’re likely to see gas prices much higher than that across the Bay Area.

If you are extremely lucky, you can find a gas station in the $4 range. You can use the Gas Buddy app to try and find the cheapest gas prices in your area.