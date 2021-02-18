Bay Area gas prices: Where it’s cheapest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winter freeze we’re seeing across the country is driving up gas and home heating prices.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average gas price jumped to $2.53 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s up nearly 15 cents from last month’s average.

Natural gas and propane prices also skyrocketed by as much as 200%. The below-freezing temperatures forced several key refineries to shut down.

Experts say prices are likely to keep rising for the next several months.

Meanwhile, the gas prices in the Bay Area are already well over $3 per gallon.

According to AAA, here are the average prices in various places:

San Francisco: $3.64

Santa Clara County: $3.49

Contra Costa County: $3.48

Marin County: $3.60

The most expensive average price is right in San Francisco, and the cheapest is in Contra Costa County.