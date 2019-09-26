Bay Area gets a taste of fall weather as cold front sweeps through

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The heat wave that swept across the Bay Area over the past couple days bringing with it triple-digit temperatures, high fire danger, and gusty winds, is no more!

You can expect a much cooler day ahead, with noticeably more comfortable highs ranging from the 60’s and 70’s at the coast to the 80’s further inland.

Skies will remain dry and clear today with some fog pushing through the Golden Gate this afternoon and early evening.

This cooling trend continues for the rest of the week.

Conditions will be even cooler on Friday and for the weekend ahead, with highs barely reaching the 70’s.

The cooler temperatures will make for a cool fall weekend to enjoy back outside.

>> Click here to track the latest weather in the KRON4 Weather Center.

Latest News Headlines: