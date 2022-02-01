Bay Area GOAT: Tom Brady steps away from NFL after 22 years

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team’s NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla. Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in a long post on Instagram. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Before Tom Brady was a household name, the future Hall-of-Famer started his football journey in the Bay Area.

Born Thomas (Tom) Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo.

Growing up, Brady was a devout San Francisco 49er fan — as a young boy, he attended some legendary games at Candlestick Park throughout the 80s — and would idolize another NFL great quarterback in Joe Montana.

Bay Area roots

4-year-old Tom Brady ad his mother at Candlestick Park during the 1981 NFC Championship after the 49ers beat the Cowboys. Courtesy: New England Patriots.

At Junipero Serra High School High School, Brady excelled in both football and baseball.

Brady’s two-year varsity career should have been an indicator to the world of what he was capable of doing.

He would place top-five in career, single-season, and single-game passing yards and career and single-season touchdowns.

As a senior, he passed for 2,121 yards and 20 touchdowns, according to the Junipero Serra record books.

In 1995, he was drafted by the Montreal Expos but decided to attend the University of Michigan and play football.

University of Michigan

FILE – Michigan quarterback Tom Brady, center, with coach Lloyd Carr, right, celebrate at the FedEx Orange Bowl NCAA college football game after a 35-34 overtime win against Alabama at Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Jan. 1, 2000. Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in a long post on Instagram. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP, File)

In Brady’s four years at Michigan, the Wolverines went 40-9, including a 20-5 record when Brady moved into the starting role in his junior and senior seasons.

As a starter, Brady threw for 4,644 yards and 30 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while completing over 61% of his passes.

Michigan went 10-3 in 1998 and 10-2 in 1999.

Illustrious NFL Career

New England Patriots fans hold up a sign for quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The New England Patriots drafted Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft in the sixth round (199th overall).

He would take over the starter role after Drew Bledsoe got injured in a game in 2001 and led New England to the Super Bowl– winning another five with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady would only play once in the Bay Area in 2016 when the Patriots visited the 49ers.

New England would end up winning the game 30-17.

Over 22 NFL seasons, Brady played in 14 conference championships, winning 10 of them.

A three-time NFL MVP, first all-time in passing yards (84,520) and passing touchdowns (624), and in the top 10 all-time passer rating (97.6%).

In the end, the Bay Area native is on the NFL’s Mount Rushmore and undoubtedly the greatest player of all time, winning seven Super Bowl Championships, more than any other franchise.