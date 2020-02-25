Bay Area going on 30+ consecutive days of no rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The way things are going, we’re looking at an extended round of dry weather which has resulted in an early fire season potential across the Bay Area.

The last time we saw this long of dry weather was in the 2014-2015 winter season, when we had 43 consecutive dry days now and counting.

If we do stay dry through Saturday, that will be 32 consecutive dry days.

Our last rainfall was below a tenth of an inch back on Jan. 28.

This ties the fourth-longest winter dry spell.

With no rain in sight for the remainder of the month it appears that Feb 2020 will go down in the record books as the driest on record in many locations. #cawx pic.twitter.com/PkXDHi0p32 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 24, 2020

