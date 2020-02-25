SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The way things are going, we’re looking at an extended round of dry weather which has resulted in an early fire season potential across the Bay Area.
The last time we saw this long of dry weather was in the 2014-2015 winter season, when we had 43 consecutive dry days now and counting.
If we do stay dry through Saturday, that will be 32 consecutive dry days.
Our last rainfall was below a tenth of an inch back on Jan. 28.
This ties the fourth-longest winter dry spell.
Latest Stories:
- Bay Area going on 30+ consecutive days of no rain
- WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast
- Bay Area native Sabrina Ionescu makes history just hours after speaking at Kobe Bryant memorial
- ‘Bachelor’ now casting seniors for new dating reality show
- How to get your free pancakes from IHOP on National Pancake Day today