Bay Area going on 7 days of unhealthy air conditions
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - It has been one week since the deadly Camp Fire first started in Butte County.
As the fire continues to wreak havoc, the Bay Area is going on day 7 of unhealthy air quality conditions.
Skies will continue to carry some haze as the weekend news.
When will the Bay see some relief?
Air quality is expected to improve next week ahead of Thanksgiving.
Rain is also in the forecast for the long holiday weekend.
