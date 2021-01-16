Bay Area grandfather shares words of wisdom after turning 90

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A beloved grandfather celebrated his 90th birthday in Hayward with a surprise drive-by car parade.

“He is one of the most amazing and beautiful men that I have ever met,” granddaughter Melissa Pratt said.

To keep her grandfather, Edward L. Kenney, safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, she coordinated the parade on January 3rd.

The turnout was amazing.

“I don’t believe this! Oh my goodness,” Edward said as tons of cars drove by.

KRON4 asked Melissa if her grandfather had any words of wisdom to share now that he’s 90-years-old, and she said her grandfather always encourages others to “Work hard for what you want. Be kind and love.”

Edward always “made it a priority to help others in need and never looks down on anyone down on their luck,” Melissa added.

Watch the video above to see his reaction to the parade, it’s priceless.

