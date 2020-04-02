Bay Area grocery stores say thank you to first responders with designated shopping hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some Bay Area grocery stores are saying thank you to first responders on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by offering designated shopping hours just for them.

In a statement, the parent company of Save Mart, FoodMaxx, and Lucky, announced all of its stores will open one hour earlier than posted store opening hours just for first responders.

First responders include law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel.

You will need to provide proof of your credentials to gain entry.

The same chain of stores began offering designated shopping hours for seniors and the vulnerable last week every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

