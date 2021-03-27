Bay Area group gives out hundreds of whistles to protect elderly Asians

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A group called “We Come Together” is trying to keep Asian elders in the community safe by providing them with whistles.

In the last week, they’ve given out hundreds of whistle with the help of volunteers.

An organizer said a whistle creates a lot of noise, and that noise could get other peoples attention or simply scare someone who may be trying to hurt the person wearing it.

“So they feel a little safer going out by themselves because with all the crimes against Asians right now it’s scary.”

Organizer Jhina Alvarado-Morse says she came up with the “We Come Together” whistle drive while online looking through a mom’s group.

She said another mother brought up concerns about her Asian parents.

People in the group suggested pepper spray but Alvarado-Morse was concerned that it could be dangerous to the user, so she came up with another idea.

“I bought 200 whistles originally.”

As she told people about the whistle concept, there was more and more interest.

“By day 2 we had 1,000 whistles and by day 3 we had a need for 5,000 whistles.”

People are donating money and their time to help with the whistle drive.

Currently they have about 45 volunteers. Alvarado-Morse says she was in Chinatown herself handing out whistles to Asian elders.

“They were so excited about it and so grateful and they kept on saying thank you for helping.”