Bay Area gyms required to close during shelter in palce

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With Mayor Breed’s public health order, all gyms across the city will be required to close for the next three weeks.

For many, working out is an essential part of their daily schedule.

“Right now, six days a week. It is definitely a pretty big part of my life. Obviously there are health and physical benefits but I think it helps a lot with mental health,” Rohan Shankar said.

SF Iron is one of many gyms that will shut its doors for the next three weeks starting on March 17.

It has left staff scrambling to take measures to stay afloat.

“We are trying to get ahead of that by offering different products to clients. We do all in person coaching. So one of the things we are offering clients are remote training but all of the other gyms clients go to are closed too. So we are trying to find other options for people,” owner Josh Garza said.

The clients at SF Iron say they are like a little family, and they too are worried about their gym getting through this.

“I have it pretty good. I have a stable job right now and I get to come here but I am more concerned for other people who are really suffering for this. People who work at gyms for example and restaurants. That type of thing,” Shankar said.

But Garza has remained optimistic about the future for himself, and his clients.

“I think the actions that the city is taking right now is appropriate and yeah we will be here in three weeks. So whenever we open back up, we will get you back into training. In here, we had a lot of clients to work really hard to get really strong and a lot of people are afraid of losing the strength that they’ve gained but it comes back really fast, and the amount that they’ll lose will be insignificant to the investment they’ve already put in,” Garza said.

