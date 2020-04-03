Stop the spread: Bay Area health officials advise people to wear facial coverings in public

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several Bay Area health officials are recommending people cover their nose and mouth with cloth, like a bandana or a dust mask.

But health officials are asking that you don’t go out and buy medical grade masks like the N95 used during fire season, or surgical masks so there is enough for healthcare workers.

It is recommended to cover your face when leaving home to go to the grocery store, doctor, pharmacy, or other essential activity.

Contra Costa health officials posted about the guideline on social media, and other Bay Area health officers including those in Alameda, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties recommended the same.

Governor Gavin Newsom has emphasized that this is not a replacement for physical distancing – this is in addition to that.

Still, the very best things you can do are washing your hands thoroughly, staying home, but distancing if you leave your home and now wearing a face cover, too.

Governor Newsom also says he is not mandating the public wear facial coverings because medical experts have said wearing a mask doesn’t prevent you from getting coronavirus. Rather it, can prevent you from giving it to someone else if you have symptoms.

But this is a good precaution as you could have the virus because you are not showing any symptoms.

President Trump has yet to issue a nationwide recommendation regarding face masks.

