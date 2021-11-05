Bay Area health officials answer kid COVID-19 vaccine questions

For those concerned parents out there with questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for young children, today, a pair of doctors at Sutter Health provided some answers.

“The clinical trials show that the vaccines are 91% effective in preventing COVID,” Dr. Stephanie Chiang, M.D., Sutter Palo Alto Medical Foundation, said.

Dr. Chiang and Dr. Judith Vallero answered some of the pressing questions concerned parents have, now that the CDC approved vaccinating 5 to 11-year-old children against COVID-19.

Like, what to do if your 11-year-old is turning twelve soon, so which vaccines should my child get?

“And the answer to that question is, they should get the dose. that smaller 1/3 dose for the first dose when they’re 11 and when they turn 12 they should get the 12-year dose,” Dr. Chiang said.

Will vaccinated children still be required to wear facial coverings in public?

“I think the answer to that question about whether masking will continue to be required once the kids are vaccinated, will depend on once we start to see the effects of those vaccines, hopefully, the data will show, yes, we can remove the masks. I think that decision will be up to the state the county and the school districts,” Dr. Chiang said.

Both doctors agree that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children.

“No steps were skipped in the development of the vaccines. We now have enough data to know the benefits far outweigh the risks,” Dr. Chiang said.