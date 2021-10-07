Bay Area health officials to discuss indoor mask mandate change

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is on its way to lifting the indoor mask mandate.

But before health officials say it’s okay to do so, they want counties to meet a certain criteria.

Health officials are noticing COVID case rates are down. Santa Cruz already lifted its mask mandate before anyone else.

Currently, face coverings are required indoors regardless of vaccination status across the Bay Area.

But medical experts want local health officials to take some things into consideration when thinking about letting go of the masks inside.

For example, last year, in late October — COVID-19 cases started surging.

Santa Clara County health official Dr. Sara Cody says health officers need to look at case rates to make sure they are low and stable.

They also need to consider the impact on hospitals and the vaccination rates.

However, a UCSF professor of epidemiology says right now is not the time to let go of the indoor mask rules.

Bay Area health officers are expected to meet Thursday to further discuss removing the indoor mask mandate.