SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The worst heat wave of the year is here and KRON4 is providing live team coverage all (the long) weekend.

KRON ON is streaming live

6:32 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 1 — KRON4’s Sara Stinson is reporting from Contra Costa County on how to keep your kids safe from the heat. Recommendations for students in school include:

Drinking plenty of water or sports drinks

Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing

Avoiding outdoor activities between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Using air conditioning and remaining in cool places during the day

6 a.m. Thurs., Sept. 1 — KRON4’s Will Tran is at a cooling center in Morgan Hill that opened at 5 a.m.: a sign of just how extreme today and the next few days will be.

Cooling centers and libraries are stepping up across the Bay Area to not only keep people comfortable and — let’s face it — keep people alive when they are stuck inside their hot home.

The Morgan Hill cooling center, at the Centennial Recreation Center at 171 W. Edmundson Ave, will be open 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

San Jose’s Camden Community Center at 3369 Union Ave. isn’t opening till Saturday. It will be open 1 pm. to 9 p.m.

In the East Bay there are cooling centers in Livermore, Dublin and Alameda, including the Dublin Senior Center at 7600 Amador Valley Blvd., which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.