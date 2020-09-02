Bay Area heat wave coming Labor Day weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Get ready for an excessively hot Labor Day weekend: a heat wave is coming.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will be in the upper 90s and into the 100s starting Saturday morning into Monday night.

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable says Sunday and Monday will have potentially record-breaking high temperatures.

The Bay Area is expected to reach highs of 85-95 degrees while interior locations can get as hot as 105 degrees, according to NWS.

Plan accordingly: Residents won’t be able to cool off from the heat wave at any Pacifica beaches, as the city said it’s closing the beaches and parking lots to avoid massive crowds and COVID-19 transmission risks this holiday weekend.

NWS recommends staying indoors during the hottest time of the day, and to be aware of hot pavement when walking dogs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related illnesses to look out for include: Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash.

