Saturday will be the hottest day this weekend for the Bay Area.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for most parts of the Bay Area this weekend. The hottest areas will be in Contra Costa and Solano Counties as temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees.

San Francisco will reach 75 degrees today with the South Bay heading into the 90s. San Jose will have temperatures at 92 degrees with Morgan Hill reaching just over 100 degrees.

The East Bay shoreline will be in the upper 80s. Concord, Walnut Creek and Danville will have highs in the 100s. Tonight the bay will cool down, with some inland areas settling in the lower 70s by dawn tomorrow, KRON4’s Dave Spahr said.

