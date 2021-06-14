Bay Area heat wave: How hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A heat wave is headed to the Bay Area this week.

The sweltering temperatures will mostly impact the inland areas, but the entire Bay Area will feel the summer sun, and many cities and towns may reach over 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service shared this map with the chances areas have to burn hotter than 100 degrees:

The South Bay and East Bay will want to be most prepared for the sudden heat.

The best ways to stay cool are to stay inside, drink plenty of water throughout the day, and wear sunscreen.

Anyone who has to be in the sun should wear a wide-brimmed hat to keep the sun off their face, try to find shade, and if possible – schedule for early morning or late evening when the sun is lower.

Here are the signs of different heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC:



HEAT STROKE

• High body temperature (103°F or higher)

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Losing consciousness (passing out)

HEAT EXHAUSTION

• Heavy sweating

• Cold, pale, and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness or weakness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Fainting (passing out)

HEAT CRAMPS

• Heavy sweating during intense

exercise

• Muscle pain or spasms

SUNBURN

• Painful, red, and warm skin

• Blisters on the skin

HEAT RASH

• Red clusters of small blisters that look

like pimples on the skin (usually on the

neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases)



If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms during extremely high temperatures, here’s more information from the CDC on how to handle it.