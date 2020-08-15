Bay Area heat wave: PG&E warns of continued rolling blackouts

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been years since we’ve seen anything like last night’s outages across the state, and we could see more Saturday and over the next few days as the Bay Area heat wave continues.

In San Rafael, more than 5,000 people had their power shut off Friday for several hours.

It wasn’t just in San Rafael.

Outages were reported in parts of Marin, Napa, and San Mateo counties, with the largest concentration of outages in San Mateo and the Foster City areas.

The reason is that it simply became too hot and the state’s power grids could not keep up with demands.

So the California Independent System Operator (ISO) declared a statewide Stage 3 emergency, which led to PG&E having to put in place rolling blackouts throughout the Bay Area and statewide.

In PG&E’s latest update on Twitter, power has since been restored to impacted customers and crews continue to work to restore power to those without it this morning.

There are no more rolling outages planned at this time, according to PG&E.

Latest Stories: