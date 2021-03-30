Bay Area heat wave: Record-breaking temps possible

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready to spring into quite the warm-up this week, Bay Area!

While Monday was slightly cool, highs rise back into the 70’s and low 80’s for daytime highs Tuesday, making it feel more like summer for many parts of the region.

Wednesday will be even warmer, with 80’s expected for many areas by Thursday.

The National Weather Service Bay Area reports afternoon temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages.

Did you hear? A robust warming trend is forecast through midweek with afternoon temperatures 10°-15° above seasonal averages Tuesday afternoon. Could see interior locations reach into the mid/upper 80s by Wednesday! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/PZb4RI87qV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 30, 2021

After such warm conditions mid-week, the weekend will bring with it temperatures gradually cooling with chances of much-needed rainfall increasing into early next week. Enjoy the dry skies for the last few days of March, with April in sight starting on Thursday.