SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Law enforcement began investigating Killough after a “brutal beating” at the clubhouse for the Hells Angels’ Vallejo Chapter on Dec. 8, 2021, the DA said. Killough was allegedly involved in an October 2021 beating of two other people, who the DA says are members of a motorcycle club considered to be a subordinate of the Hells Angels.

Officers later served a search warrant at Killough’s home. They found a compact pistol and a handgun. Killough had previously been convicted of felony firearm charges, which prevent him from legally owning guns.

Killough is set to be sentenced on March 27. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables,” the DA said.

The investigation into Killough was conducted by the following organizations: Solano County District Attorney’s Office, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the Vacaville Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.