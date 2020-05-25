Bay Area hero, WWII veteran dies at 95

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Tonight we are remembering a local hero who just recently passed away.
Oakland native and World War II veteran Andrew “Andy” Mousalima received the highest honor Congress can bestow — the Gold medal.
KRON4 sat down with Andy two years ago following his trip to Washington to receive the medal 75 years after his role in helping stop the Nazis.
Andy also ran a famous watering hole in Oakland called the King’s X. He’s also credited for creating Fantasy Football.
He was 95.
We share that story tonight to honor Andy and all he accomplished.
