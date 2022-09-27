OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings.

Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school.

College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, 34 average ACT score, and a student-teacher ratio of 7:1.

One College Preparatory School student wrote in a review, “I’ve absolutely loved my time at College-Prep. It’s the perfect place for students to be challenged intellectually, yet it’s in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Another student wrote, “There is a tight knit community, close student-teacher relationships, small class sizes, and a focus on critical thinking and discussion. The community at the College Preparatory is a melting pot of diverse interests, passions and personalities. Every student wants to be there. Curiosity and making mistakes is encouraged!”

Four more private high schools in the Bay Area also ranked high on the statewide list. Nueva School in Hillsborough was ranked #3, Redwood City-based Stanford Online High School #4, Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough #5, Castilleja School in Palo Alto #6.

For “Best Public High Schools,” Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto is California’s No. 1 best.

Henry M. Gunn High School has a 96 percent graduation rate, 1,420 average SAT score, 32 average ACT score, 40 percent Advanced Placement class enrollment, and its student-teacher ratio is 19:1.

One student wrote, “Gunn is a school that promotes academic rigor and engaging extracurriculars for students who are curious and passionate. It’s a great place to make life-long friends.”

Nearby Palo Alto High School ranked No. 6, and Saratoga High School ranked No. 8.

Every year, Niche analyzes 100,000 schools and districts nationwide based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.

(Photo by ROBYN BECK /AFP via Getty Images)

2023 Best Private High Schools

Harvard-Westlake School The College Preparatory School, Oakland The Nueva School, Hillsborough Stanford Online High School, Redwood City Crystal Springs Uplands School, Hillsborough Castilleja School, Palo Alto Flintridge Preparatory School, Los Angeles Area The Bishop’s School, San Diego The Harker School, San Jose Polytechnic School, Pasadena

2023 Best Public High Schools