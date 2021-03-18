Bay Area high schoolers win prestigious national writing award

NEW YORK, NY (KRON) – Two Bay Area high school seniors have won the 98th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Award.

Esther Sun, from Los Gatos, and Keerthi Lakshmanan, from San Jose, won for their respective entries “Chaconne Physics” and “American-Made” in the writing category.

The award is the longest running recognition and scholarship program in the country for creative teens and provides them access to scholarship programs, workshops and opportunities to show their work at a national level.

Lakshmanan and Sun joined 14 other students who were awarded the Gold Medal ranking for writing and art, which includes a $10,000 scholarship.

Sun’s “Chaconne Physics” is a collection of elegies in remembrance of her grandparents and victims of injustice around the world.

Lakshmanan’s “America-Made” tells the story of a young Indian-American through a collection of poems and short stories.

Sun and Lakshmanan join other notable winners such as Stephen King, Joyce Carol Oates, Andy Warhol and Amanda Gorman.

The full list of winners can be found here.