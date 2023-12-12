(KRON) — Not only is winter considered the most magical time of the year, but it’s also the brightest, especially in the Bay Area. In the Bay Area, residents do not have to spend a lot of money to experience a winter wonderland.

Here are some places in the Bay Area to view festive lights:

Union Square’s Winter Wander-Land, San Francisco

Union Square’s Winter Wander-land is a staple San Francisco Christmas event. The star attraction is the 83-foot Macy’s Christmas tree in the center of the plaza. Visitors can also stroll through the arctic-themed Winter Walk on Stockton Street with food trucks, roaming live performances, and sit-downs with Santa.

When: Nov. 9 – Jan. 1, 2024

Where: 323 Geary Street, Ste. 203, San Francisco, CA 94102

Fantasy of Lights Drive-thru, Los Gatos

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Fantasy of Lights. This route is 1.5 miles of large, animated displays. Themes include the “sights and sounds of an erupting volcano in the dangerously fun Dinosaur Den,” cheering on “Santa shooting hoops,” waving at “a pen of playful penguins,” watching “blazing pirate cannons” and sailing “through tunnels of moving lights.”

While participants are driving, they can turn their radios to 92.9 for a special holiday soundtrack. Tickets can be bought here.

When: Dec. 5 – Dec. 30 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The show is closed on Christmas Day.

Where: 333 Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos

Christmas in the Park, San Jose

Christmas in the Park is a nonprofit organization that has given a free holiday celebration to residents for over 40 years. The celebration includes displays, trees, and entertainment from local businesses and donors. The “holiday fantasy” has over 40 musical and animated exhibits, glittering lights, and the 50-foot Community Giving Tree.

If a melting snowman, caroling mice, and elf woodcrafters, sound like your idea of a holiday good time, this event is for you.

Tickets can be purchased here.

When: Nov. 25 – Dec. 31, Sunday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Downtown San José at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez, 1 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, CA 95113

Christmas Tree Lane, Alameda

Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda is a well-established place for holiday lights in the East Bay. The houses in this neighborhood on the 3200 block of Thompson Avenue between High Street and Fernside Boulevard are brightly lit this time of the year. If you don’t have Santa’s email, you can look for the North Pole mailbox to get a response from Santa himself.

When: Dec. 3 through New Year’s Eve from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: 3200-3299 Thompson Avenue, Alameda, CA

Magical Holiday Moments, Fairfield

This neighborhood gives viewers a Disney-inspired holiday wonderland. Magical Holiday Moments also features a lights-and-music show.

Don’t forget to tune your radio to 88.3 FM to enjoy the full experience.

When: Nov. 23 – Dec. 31 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: 2132 Calder Place, Fairfield