SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Home sales in the Bay Area are at their lowest level in 20 years. KRON4 spoke to a realtor about why there are so few homes on the market.

Michelle Elliot, a realtor with Coldwell Banker in the South Bay, was in the top 3% of sales for 2022 in Santa Clara County, but this year, things are different.

“I’m in the top 1% in my county, and I’ve done about 40% less, and I’m still in the top 1% for my county,” she said.

Elliot says COVID and the federal reserve interest rate hikes have led to fewer home sales.

“First is that, because the interest rate kind of popped up, it means that sellers that previously had a low-interest rate really don’t have that much incentive to sell their property and get into a larger property or change their interest rate,” she said.

A report released earlier this month said Bay Area real estate prices have also dropped the fastest in the country.

Jeff Tucker, a senior economist with Zillow, stated that home values in San Francisco are down 9 percent, and those in San Jose are down 8 percent from this time a year ago. Elliot says this market is great for first-time home buyers.

“When interest rates are high, it really opens the door for people that don’t have a lot of money down,” she said.

Elliot says that includes people applying for loans through the Federal Housing Administration that require down payments lower than 3.5% and lower minimum credit scores.